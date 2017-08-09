Schuylkill skinny dipper taken into custody

Philadelphia police arrested a man who went for a swim without any clothes in the Schuylkill River.Authorities were called shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the river near Martin Luther King Drive near Black Road in Fairmount Park.When police in boats reached the skinny dipper, he refused to get out of the water.It took officers, two boats, and a helicopter about an hour to get the man out of the water near Girard Avenue.The man was taken into police custody.----------