SCIENCE

14-year-old Ohio student ranked top 30 under 30 by Forbes
The Ohio teen is a freshman in high school and she's already making waves in the international science community. (WPVI)

Every year Forbes magazine honors 30 under 30 - 30 people under the age of 30 doing incredible things.

This year, 14-year-old Maanasa Mendu made the cut.

The Ohio teen is a freshman in high school and she's already making waves in the international science community.

Last year she was named America's top young scientist for creating a device that finds new ways to harness energy.

She was inspired by family trips to India where blackouts are common.

"This device harvests mechanical energy, so like in the forms of wind or like precipitation through this piezoelectricity effect," she said.

She's the youngest person to make the Forbes list this year and clearly has a bright future ahead.
