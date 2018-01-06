SCIENCE

NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died

John Young at the opening of the Space Shuttle Experience launch simulator at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Fla., May 25, 2007. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died, NASA said Saturday. Young was 87.

The space agency said Young died Friday night at home in Houston following complications from pneumonia.

NASA called Young one of its pioneers - the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
