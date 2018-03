You would expect a trip to space to be transformative, but NASA says it can lead to permanent DNA changes.The space agency studied the DNA of twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly.Scott spent a year on the International Space Station while Mark remained on Earth.Now two years later, NASA says 7 percent of Scott's DNA has changed, meaning the brothers are no longer identical.Read more from the NASA study: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-twins-study-confirms-preliminary-findings -----