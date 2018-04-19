U.S. & WORLD

Researchers develop Ikea furniture building robots

SINGAPORE (WPVI) --
Researchers in Singapore have developed a pair of robotic arms capable of performing one of the world's hardest tasks. Assembling Ikea furniture.

Video from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University shows the robots putting together an Ikea Stefan chair as part of a study published in Science Robotics.

The robots were able to construct the chair in 20 minutes using the pressure sensors, 3D cameras and industrial gripper arms.

The research team said the study opened the possibility for robots to work in new fields in manufacturing or logistics where traditional robotic assembly lines are not
practical.

