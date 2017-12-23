SCIENCE

Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California

EMBED </>More Videos

Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 23, 2017. (WPVI)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. --
A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications.

The launch in the setting sun created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and as far away as Phoenix.

Calls came in to TV stations as far afield as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site.

Cars stopped on freeways in Los Angeles so drivers and passengers could take pictures and video.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an advisory that the "mysterious light in the sky" was from the rocket launch.

Jimmy Golen, a sports writer for The Associated Press in Boston who was in Southern California for the holidays, said he and other tourists saw the long, glowing contrail while touring Warner Bros. studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank.

"People were wondering if it had something to do with movies, or TV or a UFO," he said. "It was very cool."

The same rocket carried Iridium satellites into orbit in June. That time, the first stage landed on a floating platform in the Pacific Ocean. This time, the rocket was allowed to plunge into the water.

It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium's system with 75 updated satellites. SpaceX has made four launches and expects to make several more to complete the job by mid-2018.

The satellites also carry payloads for global aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldSpaceXrocketrocket launch
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
SpaceX 1st: Recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
NASA has been hunting for another Earth-like planet
Most humans believe in alien life, study claims
More Science
Top Stories
Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia
Bethlehem shooting: Shelter in place lifted after 9 hours; suspect dead
Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police
Driver ejected, killed in Gloucester Township crash
Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park
18-year-old shot and killed in Chester
St. Patrick's Church in Norristown celebrates Las Posadas
FBI: Man wanted to attack San Francisco's Pier 39 on holiday
Show More
California wildfire now largest in state history
1 person dead in crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after dispute, gunfire in SW Phila.
Man shot dead on North Philadelphia street
Traffic flowing again after crash on I-76 in King of Prussia
More News
Top Video
Vigil held for 85-year-old man stabbed in West Philadelphia
St. Patrick's Church in Norristown celebrates Las Posadas
Action News Update
Last minute shoppers search for holiday gifts
More Video