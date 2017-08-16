Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a missing 87-year-old man.Police say Louis Viozzi was last seen on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.Viozzi is 5'11, 110 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, fair complexion, and short gray hair.He was last seen wearing gray jeans, tan shoes, and a blue and white t shirt.Viozzi is diagnosed with depression and Dementia.Anyone with any information on Louis Viozzi's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at----------