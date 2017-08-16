Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a missing 87-year-old man.
Police say Louis Viozzi was last seen on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Viozzi is 5'11, 110 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, fair complexion, and short gray hair.
He was last seen wearing gray jeans, tan shoes, and a blue and white t shirt.
Viozzi is diagnosed with depression and Dementia.
Anyone with any information on Louis Viozzi's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/ 3154 or call 911.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps