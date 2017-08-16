Search for missing elderly man in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking the public's assistance in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Police say Louis Viozzi was last seen on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Viozzi is 5'11, 110 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, fair complexion, and short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing gray jeans, tan shoes, and a blue and white t shirt.

Viozzi is diagnosed with depression and Dementia.

Anyone with any information on Louis Viozzi's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/ 3154 or call 911.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsmissing manelderly
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Show More
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos