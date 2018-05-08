Search for suspected female thief in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
In Toms River, New Jersey, police are looking for a woman they say was behind a theft at a Target store.

They say the woman in the photo above allegedly stole a purse and cash from a shopper at the Target on Hooper Avenue.

It happened back on April 28.

The victim accidentally left her purse in a cart when she was loading her purchases in her car.

Police later reviewed surveillance cameras and watched the suspect take the purse and go into the store with a young child.

The woman was then seen going through the purse and taking out cash.

She then left the purse inside a shoe box in the store.

