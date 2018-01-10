SEPTA: Bus passenger stabbed in face with screwdriver

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a SEPTA bus in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened in the area of Germantown Avenue and W. Logan Street shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

SEPTA officials say there was an altercation between two passengers on a Route 23 bus.

They say one passenger stabbed the other in the face with a screwdriver and then fled on foot.

The 19-year-old victim received a cut to his lip. He told authorities that he did not know the assailant.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

