SEPTA High Speed Line Train service delays reported

A SEPTA High Speed Line train has crashed into a pole in Villanova Thursday evening, officials report.

According to SEPTA, one of the cars on a northbound train struck a pole in the area of the 2100 block of County Line Road, near the County Line Station around 5:30 p.m.

Service has been suspended due to the crash. Currently, Norristown High Speed Line trains are only operating between 69th Street Transportation Center and Bryn Mawr Station.

Shuttle buses are operating in place of Norristown High Speed Line service between Bryn Mawr Station and Norristown Transportation Center.

No word on any injuries at this time.

