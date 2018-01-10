Service to SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line has resumed after an Amtrak train struck and killed a person near the Wynnewood Station, officials say.According to Amtrak, "A person was trespassing on the tracks around the Wynnewood Station area when he or she came into contact with Amtrak Train #646 at 10:36 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 10, on its way from Harrisburg to New York."Amtrak says there were no injuries to the 103 passengers on board or crew members.The Amtrak Police Department is cooperating with Montgomery County fire and police to investigate the incident.Service to SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line resumed around 11:45 a.m.----------