SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA officials said one person is dead after being struck by a train on the Market-Frankford line.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the tunnel near 30th Street Station.

Officials said the victim was in the tunnel between 15th Street and 30th Street Station when they were struck by a westbound train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

SEPTA says to expect delays in service.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsSEPTAperson struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J.
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
'Nova students follow their team to Final Four
Villanova takes to the court for practice in San Antonio
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Locals preparing for Easter with family traditions
Show More
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Officials: 'Bobcat' spotted in NJ just a house cat
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter found not guilty
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos