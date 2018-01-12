  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Funeral for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau

SEPTA train, passenger vehicle collide in Lansdale, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam at the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA train and a passenger vehicle on January 12, 2018. (WPVI)

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving a train and a passenger vehicle caused delays on SEPTA's Lansdale/Doylestown Line.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. Friday between 9th Street and Fortuna Stations at the railroad crossing on Walnut Street in Lansdale.

Video from the Action Cam taken at the crossing showed a white Infiniti SUV which had sustained significant rear-end damage.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

Action News is told no one was seriously injured.

Walnut Street was shut down, and SEPTA's Regional Rail service was suspended between Lansdale and Doylestown for about an hour, as police investigated and crews worked to remove the damaged vehicle.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstrain crashSEPTALansdale Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral underway for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Victim shot trying to stop robbery in North Philly
Man rescued from high-rise construction site in Center City
AccuWeather: Mild, Periods of Rain Today
Trump: 'Never said anything derogatory about Haitians'
Firefighters battle blaze at Penn's Landing
Deadly shooting in Darby Township
Document: Penn student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
Show More
2 women sought for drugging, robbing man in Bensalem
Police: Suspect found dead after Gloucester Twp. standoff
Hundreds gather to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Death threat alleged against doctor charged in wife's death
Famed conductor faces 6 new sex claims
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Victim shot trying to stop robbery in North Philly
Funeral underway for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
Firefighters battle blaze at Penn's Landing
More Video