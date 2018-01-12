A crash involving a train and a passenger vehicle caused delays on SEPTA's Lansdale/Doylestown Line.It happened before 6:30 a.m. Friday between 9th Street and Fortuna Stations at the railroad crossing on Walnut Street in Lansdale.Video from the Action Cam taken at the crossing showed a white Infiniti SUV which had sustained significant rear-end damage.There was no immediate word what led to the crash.Action News is told no one was seriously injured.Walnut Street was shut down, and SEPTA's Regional Rail service was suspended between Lansdale and Doylestown for about an hour, as police investigated and crews worked to remove the damaged vehicle.------