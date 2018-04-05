Serial package thief caught on camera in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a serial package thief caught on surveillance video in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 5:32 a.m. on March 29th and then again at 6 a.m. on April 2nd at an apartment building in the 1300 block of North 15th Street.


Police say the suspect smashed door glass to break into the front lobby, then grabbed several packages and fled.

Investigators released this description of the suspect:

Black male, wearing a dark colored jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black and gray New Balance sneakers and carrying a dark colored shoulder bag.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect you are asked to contact Det. McClain at the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssurveillance videotheftpackage theftNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 6abc on the Villanova team bus
PHOTOS: 2018 Villanova National Championship Parade
Video: Racial slurs scratched on Port Richmond car
DA: Man attacked father with butter knife, charged with murder
Rusty water heater to blame for Iowa family's death in Mexico, police say
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
Show More
How Mueller could wrap the Russia probe: legal experts
'Nova, Phils, Flyers: Sports-filled day in Philly
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after being hit by a ship
More News