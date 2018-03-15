State police are investigating a serious crash on the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) in Monroe Township, Gloucester County.It happened at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the highway, in the southbound lanes.Video from Chopper 6 showed a single vehicle in some brush off to the side of the highway.Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.Initial reports indicated that crash may have involved a fatality.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.------