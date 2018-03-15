MONROE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --State police are investigating a serious crash on the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) in Monroe Township, Gloucester County.
It happened at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the highway, in the southbound lanes.
Video from Chopper 6 showed a single vehicle in some brush off to the side of the highway.
Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.
Initial reports indicated that crash may have involved a fatality.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
