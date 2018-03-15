Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2018'

Share the magic of books and give children a chance to reach for the stars!

Through the 2018 Magic of Storytelling campaign, Disney Worldwide Publishing will donate up to 1 million books to FirstBook.org - a non-profit organization that provides new, high quality books and educational resources to communities serving children need.

Serving Our Local Community!
6abc will donate 5,000 free books to the Free Library of Philadelphia's "Read by 4th" campaign to increase city-wide literacy rates for students in the 4th grade. Approximately 15 to 20 local non-profits and community organizations will receive free books.
Enjoy the Magic of Storytelling!
6abc will host a series of Digital Storytimes for children on Facebook LIVE! Check the Action News Facebook for dates and times when some of you favorite Anchors and Reporters will read a children's book online.

How YOU can help donate a book!
Take a "Shelfie" (a selfie with your favorite children's book) and for each Shelfie posted on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and #6abc, Disney will donate a book to kids in need with First Book.

For more information - please visit www.magicofstorytelling.com
