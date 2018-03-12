Shelter-in-place order issued amid explosives investigation in Elsmere, Delaware

Shelter-in-place ordered in Elsmere: John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 12, 2018.

By
ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) --
A shelter-in-place order has been issued in connection with an explosives investigation in Elsmere, Delaware.

The investigation is happening at a home in the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Officials from several agencies, including the state fire marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and New Castle County Police are all on the scene.

Action News has confirmed that the investigation is linked to an explosion that happened early Monday morning at another location in Elsmere.

It happened at 12:25 a.m. Monday in front of a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue.

The blast blew out a front window at the home, but no one was hurt.

Fire investigators have determined an explosive device was used to cause the blast.

Authorities confirm the investigation on Baltimore Avenue is connected to that incident.

Over the course of the morning, investigators were seeing removing several weapons, including rifles and a sword, from the home on Baltimore Avenue.

K-9 units were on the scene, and a remote-controlled search robot was used in searching the home.

It was not immediately clear if investigators found any bomb-making materials.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.



