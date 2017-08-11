Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police arrested a shooting suspect after he barricaded himself inside a West Philadelphia home.

The man allegedly opened fire at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Walton Avenue.

He then ran into a house and refused to come out.

After a standoff that lasted more than thirty minutes, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

His name has not been released.

The victim in the shooting was a 54-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to his shoulder.

