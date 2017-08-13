Shooting victim runs to North Philadelphia Little Caesars pizza shop

Shooting victim seeks help at pizza shop. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9:30 a.m. on August 13, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A shooting victim ran to a North Philadelphia pizza shop for help, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim got into an argument with another man and was shot at North 10th and Ogden streets.

He managed to run to a nearby Little Caesar's Pizza at North 11th Street and Girard Avenue and asked employees to call 911.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in serious condition.

Police are continuing their investigation and so far have not made any arrests.

