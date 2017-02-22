SHOPPING

2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard

ATLANTA (WPVI) --
Cutlery maker Calphalon is recalling two million knives due to a laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the blades can break during use, increasing the risk. Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, including four that required stitches, in addition to about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.

The company can be reached at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at Calphalon.com. Click on "Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Recall Information" for more information.

The recall involves Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives, sold individually and in sets, made between August 2008 and March 2016.

The following models are included in the recall:
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5" Parer KNR10045C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7" Santoku KNR0007C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5" Santoku KNR0005C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8" Chef Knife KNR4008C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 6" utility KNSR002C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer KNSR0102C
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3.5" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5.5" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808009
--Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4.5" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808008
--Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922890
--Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922971
--Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1932810
--Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5" Santoku, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Fork, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922976

The items were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Macy's and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. The recalled knives were sold from September 2008 through December 2016 for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

For more information, visit the CPSC Recall Page.
