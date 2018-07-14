SHOPPING

Amazon and Snapchat could be teaming up for visual search feature

Amazon and Snapchat could be teaming up for visual search feature. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

You may soon be able to shop at Amazon, through Snapchat.

According to TechCrunch, an app researcher found a code in Snapchat's Android app that would allow users to press and hold to identify an object, song or barcode.

Once an object or barcode has been scanned, you can "see all results on Amazon."

The visual product search could differentiate Snapchat from Instagram.

Neither Amazon nor Snapchat has commented on the code.

