Amazon and Snapchat could be teaming up for visual search feature

You may soon be able to shop at Amazon, through Snapchat.According to TechCrunch, an app researcher found a code in Snapchat's Android app that would allow users to press and hold to identify an object, song or barcode.Once an object or barcode has been scanned, you can "see all results on Amazon."The visual product search could differentiate Snapchat from Instagram.Neither Amazon nor Snapchat has commented on the code.------