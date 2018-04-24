Amazon rolls out in-car delivery

SHOPPING

Amazon has found yet another way to deliver packages: to your car.

The online retailer announced Tuesday that in-car deliveries are now available. To use it, customers must have Amazon Prime and must download the Amazon Key app, which already allows in-home deliveries. Amazon said that no additional hardware is needed to access the feature.

The app sends a series of notifications, including a delivery window. In the app, customers can check to see when an Amazon rep has unlocked the car to make the delivery and when the car has been locked back up with the package inside.

The feature will be available for select items in 37 cities, for Amazon Prime customers who have vehicles from Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo. The cars must be a 2015 model or newer.

A select group of customers was given early access by Amazon to review the feature. Scott L. from Miami said he found it convenient.

"The in-car delivery option is another way Amazon helps ensure that my order is delivered safely and conveniently. Setup was super easy for my OnStar-equipped car-I granted Amazon Key permission to open my car's trunk and the ability to relock my car when done, and that was it," he said.

Amazon believes the new feature will be useful to customers who want deliveries made to their office and to parents of babies who would like to cut back on the interruptions when deliveries are made.
