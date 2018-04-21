TOYS R US

Toys R Us gift cards will be honored through April 21

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

WAYNE, NJ --
Toys R Us will stop honoring gift cards and Endless Earnings rewards after April 21, 2018.

After close of business on April 21, gift cards cannot be redeemed, and the company said customers cannot return them for cash.

While all Toys R Us stores remain open, customers can no longer redeem loyalty rewards, Toys R Us credit card benefits or any form of coupons during the liquidation sale. The bankrupt toy retailer is also discontinuing price adjustments, and all purchases made as part of a liquidation sale are final.

The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. It has already shut down its domestic e-commerce operation and is actively looking for buyers for its international businesses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
What's the Deal: Consumers beware of liquidation sales
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
More toys r us
SHOPPING
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Freebie Friday: Soft pretzels, science events, national park admission
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Consumer Reports: How Facebook tracks your activity across the web
More Shopping
Top Stories
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
2 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philly
2 people killed in South Philadelphia house fire
Stolen dynamite recovered by authorities in Lancaster County
School aide accused of assaulting special needs student
Show More
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City
Source: Nick Foles agrees to restructured contract with Eagles
Temple suspends frat after reports of sex assault, drinking, drugs
Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck
Driver killed after crashing into traffic light in Southwest Philadelphia
More News