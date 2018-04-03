TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards: Bed, Bath & Beyond will accept through Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

If you still have unused Toys ''R'' Us gift cards, there's at least one other store where you can make use of them, but you have to hurry.

Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it would stop accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards as part of its "Card Cash" program, where gift cards from more than 200 retailers can be turned into store credit. The home goods store said it would accept Toys "R" Us gift cards until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The credit is worth less than the amount of the gift card, and the exchange rate depends on the store. For Toys "R" Us, for example, a $100 gift card is currently worth $64.20 in store credit at Bed, Bath & Beyond. With Toys "R" Us closing, the retailer warns that prices will vary.

In order for your gift card to be accepted by Bed, Bath & Beyond, it must be worth at least $20 and it must not have an expiration date.

To claim the offer, fill out this form and your new gift card will be emailed to you.

Toys "R" Us, meanwhile, said it will be honoring gift cards through April 21.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
Related
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
TOYS R US
What's the Deal: Consumers beware of liquidation sales
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows
Chocolate Whopper & other fun (fake) products for April Fool's
Freebie Friday: Pizza, workouts, Easter egg hunts
Consumer Reports rates best laundry detergents
More Shopping
Top Stories
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
Donte DiVincenzo breaks out in starring role vs Michigan
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
WATCH: Villanova Wildcats earn their 'One Shining Moment'
City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win
Meek Mill to remain jailed while appealing sentence
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain Today
Show More
Family heartbroken after young man killed buying used PS4
Panera data breach affected 10K customers
Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows
Stella Artois recalling beer for possible glass in bottles
Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa.
More News
Top Video
Villanova Wildcats win NCAA Championship
Classes canceled at Villanova after championship victory
'Nova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled
Donte DiVincenzo breaks out in starring role vs Michigan
More Video