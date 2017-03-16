SHOPPING

Buy discount prom dresses at Wardrobe Boutique's Prom-O-Rama

According to a nationwide survey, the average prom-goer spends almost $1000 for prom night! (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
According to a nationwide survey, the average prom-goer spends almost $1000 for prom night! But there's a unique way to buy your dress that can help you save money and help women in our community at the same time.

The program is called Prom-O-Rama and it's happening on Saturday, March 18th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Wardrobe Boutique on the corner of 19th and Spring Garden Streets in Philadelphia.

Prom dresses are 60% to 90% off retail at the resale store.

You can find your entire prom ensemble on sale here. The boutique also sells shoes and handbags and prom attire will remain on sale throughout prom season.

But on Prom-O-Rama happening this Saturday, there's an extra perk.

The first 20 purchases will receive a special beauty bag with samples, coupons, nail polish, and more.

The Wardrobe Boutique benefits the nonprofit Career Wardrobe, which outfits and empowers the unemployed and helps them find work.

And it's also launching a Crowdrise campaign to help subsidize dresses for girls who cannot afford prom.

Wardrobe Boutique
Crowdrise Campaign
Career Wardrobe

