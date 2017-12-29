For years, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians who wanted to buy and use the full line of fireworks that comply with federal law were not allowed to do so.For many it seemed just a bit unfair.But for municipal fire officials, the law was needed for fire safety. But now a new law in Pennsylvania makes it legal and fireworks merchants could not be more pleased, and business is booming."A lot of phone calls, everyone's calling up saying, 'Are fireworks legal in PA?'" said Anthony Lobianco of Intergalatic Fireworks. "And uh, yes they are , everything is legal in Pennsylvania."Professional display grade fireworks are still limited to people with permits as well as those restricted under federal law, but if it's available for sale in a Pennsylvania store (think: bottle rockets, fire crackers, multi-shot repeaters, roman candles and mortars) it's legal."Now, if you want to light up some fireworks, make some noise, you can do that," said Lobianco.Pennsylvania consumers are loving every bit of the found freedom to buy fireworks legally."It's kind of like the kid in the candy store," said Mike Dombroski. "You're up there just looking, but you can't buy. Now you can, so it's great.""It's awesome!" said Jeff Osinski. "You used to be able to do this only illegally, now you can do it legally. It's a great thing."Jamie Wermouth said he used to have to get a permit to put on a firework show for his neighbors."You have to fill out the proper paper work for the municipality," he said. "Not no more."Officials stress that even with the new lax restrictions safety should always be paramount: No fireworks inside buildings, motor vehicles or within 150 feet of an occupied structure.----------