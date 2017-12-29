SHOPPING

Changes in Pennsylvania's fireworks law fuel New Year's Eve excitement

EMBED </>More Videos

PA relaxes fireworks legislation: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 28, 2017 (WPVI)

By
For years, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians who wanted to buy and use the full line of fireworks that comply with federal law were not allowed to do so.

For many it seemed just a bit unfair.

But for municipal fire officials, the law was needed for fire safety. But now a new law in Pennsylvania makes it legal and fireworks merchants could not be more pleased, and business is booming.

"A lot of phone calls, everyone's calling up saying, 'Are fireworks legal in PA?'" said Anthony Lobianco of Intergalatic Fireworks. "And uh, yes they are , everything is legal in Pennsylvania."

Professional display grade fireworks are still limited to people with permits as well as those restricted under federal law, but if it's available for sale in a Pennsylvania store (think: bottle rockets, fire crackers, multi-shot repeaters, roman candles and mortars) it's legal.

"Now, if you want to light up some fireworks, make some noise, you can do that," said Lobianco.

Pennsylvania consumers are loving every bit of the found freedom to buy fireworks legally.

"It's kind of like the kid in the candy store," said Mike Dombroski. "You're up there just looking, but you can't buy. Now you can, so it's great."

"It's awesome!" said Jeff Osinski. "You used to be able to do this only illegally, now you can do it legally. It's a great thing."

Jamie Wermouth said he used to have to get a permit to put on a firework show for his neighbors.

"You have to fill out the proper paper work for the municipality," he said. "Not no more."

Officials stress that even with the new lax restrictions safety should always be paramount: No fireworks inside buildings, motor vehicles or within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
shoppingpennsylvania newsfireworks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
VIDEO: Shoppers head to mall for holiday returns
Change these filters and save money at home
Tips to make your holiday gift returns quick and easy
Termini Brothers draws a crowd of shoppers
More Shopping
Top Stories
Crash slows traffic on NB I-95 in Delaware County
Delanco house fire leaves 5 hurt, including firefighter
AccuWeather: Tracking Light Snow Tomorrow
Mummers Parade still on, City of Philadelphia says
New York City fire kills 12, sends residents scrambling
Pedestrian struck and killed in Maple Shade, N.J.
Search for suspects in shooting of Phoenixville High student
Driver shot by plainclothes officer in Germantown dies
Show More
Code Blue remains in effect in Philadelphia
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Video: Chaos at Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Delanco house fire leaves 5 hurt, including firefighter
Pedestrian struck and killed in Maple Shade, N.J.
New York City fire kills 12, sends residents scrambling
More Video