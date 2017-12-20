SHOPPING

Children's clothing retailer provides Christmas shopping for families

EMBED </>More Videos

Children's clothing store provides Christmas shopping for families. Brian Taff (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A children's clothing retailer is providing Christmas for local families who don't have time to shop for the holidays.

Wednesday the Orchestra, French Fashion For Kids made a delivery to the Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey.

Dozens of children battling serious illnesses were treated to fashionable and comfortable clothing.

The families served by that organization are often so busy with medical care they don't have the time or energy to hit the stores.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
shoppingn.j. newsnew jersey newschristmaschildrenPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Woman pays off layaway gifts to pay it forward
What's the Deal: Last -minute, clutter free holiday gifts
Last-minute holiday shoppers fill area stores
Holiday shipping crunch is on
More Shopping
Top Stories
Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville
Victim's family speaks out after West Chester senior home fire
1st wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bucks County murders
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
8 Americans among 12 killed in Mexico tour bus crash
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
Christie calls for property tax write-off on state returns
Teen shot in head inside Grays Ferry restaurant
Show More
Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in Philly Amtrak crash
Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Water main break on Rittenhouse Square
Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95 in Croydon
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville
Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?
Action News Update
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
More Video