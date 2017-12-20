Children's clothing retailer provides Christmas shopping for families

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --A children's clothing retailer is providing Christmas for local families who don't have time to shop for the holidays.
Wednesday the Orchestra, French Fashion For Kids made a delivery to the Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey.
Dozens of children battling serious illnesses were treated to fashionable and comfortable clothing.
The families served by that organization are often so busy with medical care they don't have the time or energy to hit the stores.
