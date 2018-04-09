Clover Market spring opening attracts hundreds in Chestnut Hill

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --A popular open-air market drew hundreds of visitors Sunday in Chestnut Hill.
The Clover Market features vendors selling everything from antique items to original art.
There are also a variety of food vendors to choose from.
The Clover Market operates in several local communities through the spring and the fall.
For more information on the Clover Market and their upcoming events:
http://www.theclovermarket.com/
