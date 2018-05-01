CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Gas grill buying guide

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Gas grill buying guide - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For Americans who grill, gas is hands-down the preferred method. But when your grill gives out, you'll need some expert advice on what to look for when shopping for a new one.

Consumer Reports testers have been hard at work and have some great suggestions when it comes to gas grills.

Your grill works hard for you - turning out everything from burgers and dogs to fish and veggies to feed your friends and family. So when it's time to pick a new one, what should you consider?

Consumer Reports runs grills through a gamut of tests: How long does it take to heat up? Is the surface heat consistent? Consumer Reports' indirect heating test reveals whether a grill will do a good job with fish or slow-cooked meats.

And to be safe, grill should be stable. Consumer Reports tests for structural integrity by torquing and stressing grills on this machine.

So how much grill do you need?

"If you're choosing between a small and medium-sized grill, we always suggest that you go for the midsize model. It'll obviously hold more food but you also tend to see more features on those grills too," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor .

Consumer Reports suggests considering one of the midsize grills - depending on your budget.

This Weber Genesis II (model # S-340 - $1200) is the leader of the mid-size pack. It gets top marks for temperature performance, has good temperature range and is as sturdy as they come.

The Char-Broil Signature, (model # 463348017 - $400) available at Lowe's, is excellent for cooking large cuts of meat that need to slow-cook, and has a top-rated surface temperature.

This Nexgrill, (model # 720-0830H - $270) available at Home Depot, heats up quickly and evenly - outperforming some grills costing three times as much.

Consumer Reports recently surveyed gas grill owners and most said they got five or more years out of their grill. If you think yours still has a couple good years, CLICK HERE for some great tips to extend its life.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcconsumer reportswhat's the dealgrillgrilling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Oreo new flavor contest has local tie
Troubleshooters: Bogus online reviews
New facial treatment promises selfie-ready skin in minutes
Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure
More consumer
SHOPPING
Watch FYI Philly: Eco-friendly yoga mats that are good for the environment
Watch FYI Philly: Ambernoon combines summer style with SPF protection
Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure
Freebie Friday: Cupcakes, Avengers event, science carnival
More Shopping
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside Northampton Twp. home
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Parents seek answers in death of marine son in SW Philly
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Trump honors crew of ill-fated Southwest flight
Show More
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. open
NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
More News