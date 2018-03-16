SHOPPING

Costco honoring military, families in special event

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week. (KABC)

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week.

KABC-TV reports, the Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.

It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.



The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.
While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.

Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.

You can find a local store and more information about the event here.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingcostcomilitaryshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Consumer Reports: Should you buy travel insurance?
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
More Shopping
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock
Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family
7 US airmen die in helicopter crash in Iraq after hitting power line
Firefighters battle blaze in Manayunk
Show More
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive
Drive-thru burglar strikes multiple area fast-food restaurants
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
More Video