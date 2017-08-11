SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Chocolate, pet food, yoga and more!

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Freebie Friday and this week is jam packed with goodies!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's Freebie Friday and this week is jam packed with goodies!

FREE CHOCOLATE

For the chocoholics, if you join the Godiva rewards club, you get a free chocolate every month and gifts on your birthday.
To join the rewards club, CLICK HERE.

FREE TRAVEL MUG
When you join the Au Bon Pain e-club, you get a coupon good for a free travel mug as well as a free lunch on your birthday.
To join the e-club, CLICK HERE.

FREE PET FOOD
For all the paw-rents out there, you can get a free bag of cat or dog food now through Monday, August 14. Just head to a PetSmart store for one free small bag of Simply Nourish dog or cat food. To redeem the offer, you just need to sign up for a free Petperks reward card.

To sign up for Petsmart Petperks, CLICK HERE.
To print the digital coupon, CLICK HERE.

FREE MOVIE SCREENING - AND DANCE LESSON!
There's a free screening of the classic film, "Singin in the Rain," at Clark Park on Friday, August 11th - complete with a preshow dance lesson! It's all part of Clark Park's outdoor movie series in at the park, located on the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE YOGA CLASSES
CorePower Yoga studios are offering new students a free week of classes.

To fill out the sign up form, CLICK HERE.

FREE FAIR
Speaking of yoga, this weekend it's the annual Farm, Home, and Youth Fair at the Montgomery County 4H Center in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The free fun includes goat yoga, hayrides, crafts and the World's Largest Sausage Patty!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
For a full schedule of what's happening at the fair, CLICK HERE.

Have a great weekend, everyone!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingfreebie fridayfree stuffwhat's the dealconsumershopping
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: How to spot sneaky new scams
FYI Philly: Whim Jewelry's one-of-a-kind sparkling metals and stones
Freebie Friday: Cookies, hoagies, coffee and more!
Smart bedding makes itself for you and controls temperature
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Charter school under fire after teachers claim no pay
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
Trump: US 'locked and loaded;' NKorea readies missiles
Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in West Phila.
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
Show More
Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City
'Sucker punch' suspect claims attack by prison guards
Lawyers want frat adviser to testify in PSU pledge death
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
More Video