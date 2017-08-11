Freebie Friday: Chocolate, pet food, yoga and more!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's Freebie Friday and this week is jam packed with goodies!
FREE CHOCOLATE
For the chocoholics, if you join the Godiva rewards club, you get a free chocolate every month and gifts on your birthday.
To join the rewards club, CLICK HERE.
FREE TRAVEL MUG
When you join the Au Bon Pain e-club, you get a coupon good for a free travel mug as well as a free lunch on your birthday.
To join the e-club, CLICK HERE.
FREE PET FOOD
For all the paw-rents out there, you can get a free bag of cat or dog food now through Monday, August 14. Just head to a PetSmart store for one free small bag of Simply Nourish dog or cat food. To redeem the offer, you just need to sign up for a free Petperks reward card.
To sign up for Petsmart Petperks, CLICK HERE.
To print the digital coupon, CLICK HERE.
FREE MOVIE SCREENING - AND DANCE LESSON!
There's a free screening of the classic film, "Singin in the Rain," at Clark Park on Friday, August 11th - complete with a preshow dance lesson! It's all part of Clark Park's outdoor movie series in at the park, located on the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE YOGA CLASSES
CorePower Yoga studios are offering new students a free week of classes.
To fill out the sign up form, CLICK HERE.
FREE FAIR
Speaking of yoga, this weekend it's the annual Farm, Home, and Youth Fair at the Montgomery County 4H Center in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The free fun includes goat yoga, hayrides, crafts and the World's Largest Sausage Patty!
For more information, CLICK HERE.
For a full schedule of what's happening at the fair, CLICK HERE.
Have a great weekend, everyone!