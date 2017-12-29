Freebie Friday: Doughnuts, guided hikes, and cat food!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Ring in the New Year right with freebies for the whole family!
FREE DOUGHNUTS
Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut for downloading their rewards app. The company says the offer will automatically be added to your account bar code. Once you're a member, Krispy Kreme will also send you offers for free treats throughout the year.
For more information: http://www.krispykreme.com/about/Join-eClub
FREE GUIDED HIKES
What better way to kick off the New Year than getting outdoors in one of our beautiful state parks. On January 1st, America's State Parks are offering free, guided First Day Hike programs. The family-friendly tours are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers.
For more information: http://www.stateparks.org/initiatives-special-programs/first-day-hikes/
FREE PATCO RIDES FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE
Here's a deal for anyone who wants to celebrate New Year's Eve safely. For the second year in a row, PATCO is offering free rides to and from Center City and South Jersey for revelers. The fares will be waived from 8 p.m. on December 31st through 4 a.m. on January 1st.
For more information: http://www.ridepatco.org/
FREE MAGAZINE
If you're looking to redecorate your home in 2018, you can snag a free subscription to Elle Decor right now. The magazine features designs and ideas from across the globe.
For more information: http://cdn.mercurymagazines.com
FREE CAT FOOD
If you have a cat or know someone who does, we have two freebies for the price of one! Purina One is offering a free sample of its natural, grain-free dry food called 'One True Instinct.' If your kitty prefers wet food, Meow Mix will send you a free sample of its Tuna and Salmon Simple Servings, single cups.
Purina One: https:// profiles.purina.com/offers/
Meow Mix: https://meowmix.stoplightinteractive.com
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps