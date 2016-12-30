SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Fireworks, free PATCO ride, Mummers Parade
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday! (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies for this weekend, Dec. 31- Jan. 1!

FIREWORKS AT PENN'S LANDING

On Saturday night you can pack as many people as you want on Penn's Landing to watch the fireworks - free of charge, of course.

There will be two shows of SugarHouse's New Year's Eve Fireworks.

One at 6, the other at midnight.

And while you're there, there are lots of other activities to enjoy.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE RIDE WITH PATCO

If you're heading to Philadelphia from New Jersey to party for the New Year, the PATCO High-Speed Line will not be charging riders from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Delaware River Port Authority made the announcement Thursday.

The service from Lindenwold to Downtown Philadelphia will be free during those hours to ensure people aren't driving, and get to and from their destination safely.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

ANNUAL MUMMERS PARADE

After the New Year's Eve parties, you can enjoy one of the biggest annual events in Philadelphia.

The Mummers Parade will make its way down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

It starts at 9 a.m.

And you can enjoy it anywhere along the parade route for $0.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE ONLINE YOGAGLO TRIAL

If you need to stretch out your mind and body after all the New Year festivities, YogaGlo is offering a 30-day trial absolutely free.

Right from the comfort of your living room, you can give this a try for free and then, if you like it, sign up for more.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
