Freebie Friday: Fireworks, free PATCO ride, Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies for this weekend, Dec. 31- Jan. 1!
FIREWORKS AT PENN'S LANDING
On Saturday night you can pack as many people as you want on Penn's Landing to watch the fireworks - free of charge, of course.
There will be two shows of SugarHouse's New Year's Eve Fireworks.
One at 6, the other at midnight.
And while you're there, there are lots of other activities to enjoy.
FREE RIDE WITH PATCO
If you're heading to Philadelphia from New Jersey to party for the New Year, the PATCO High-Speed Line will not be charging riders from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 4 a.m. Sunday.
The Delaware River Port Authority made the announcement Thursday.
The service from Lindenwold to Downtown Philadelphia will be free during those hours to ensure people aren't driving, and get to and from their destination safely.
ANNUAL MUMMERS PARADE
After the New Year's Eve parties, you can enjoy one of the biggest annual events in Philadelphia.
The Mummers Parade will make its way down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.
It starts at 9 a.m.
And you can enjoy it anywhere along the parade route for $0.
FREE ONLINE YOGAGLO TRIAL
If you need to stretch out your mind and body after all the New Year festivities, YogaGlo is offering a 30-day trial absolutely free.
Right from the comfort of your living room, you can give this a try for free and then, if you like it, sign up for more.
