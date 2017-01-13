Freebie Friday: Health screening, online workout, MLK concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies for this weekend, Jan. 13-14th!
FREE HEALTH SCREENING
We start off with a way to check on your health for free. Saturday is wellness day at Walmart. They are offering free health screenings to check your blood pressure, your sugar and your Body Mass Index too. You can also get free health immunizations, health insurance information and free product samples.
FREE ONLINE WORKOUT
Speaking of your health, you can get a free workout online. Fitness Blender is offering free, full-length workout videos at no cost - so there is no excuse NOT to be fit.
FREE COFFEE
How about a free cup of coffee? Every Wednesday in January, you can get a free coffee of any size by using the 7-eleven app.
FREE CONCERT
In honor of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., the Philadelphia Orchestra is putting on a free tribute concert for it's opening night. The orchestra will combine the traditions of African-American culture and Western classical music to pay tribute to the modern day hero. Free tickets are required for entry and you can get them online. But seating is first come, first serve. The concert takes place on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, at 1:30 p.m. at Girard College.
