SHOPPING

Freebie Friday: Health screening, online workout, MLK concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies for this weekend, Jan. 13-14th!

FREE HEALTH SCREENING

We start off with a way to check on your health for free. Saturday is wellness day at Walmart. They are offering free health screenings to check your blood pressure, your sugar and your Body Mass Index too. You can also get free health immunizations, health insurance information and free product samples.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE ONLINE WORKOUT
Speaking of your health, you can get a free workout online. Fitness Blender is offering free, full-length workout videos at no cost - so there is no excuse NOT to be fit.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE COFFEE

How about a free cup of coffee? Every Wednesday in January, you can get a free coffee of any size by using the 7-eleven app.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE CONCERT
In honor of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., the Philadelphia Orchestra is putting on a free tribute concert for it's opening night. The orchestra will combine the traditions of African-American culture and Western classical music to pay tribute to the modern day hero. Free tickets are required for entry and you can get them online. But seating is first come, first serve. The concert takes place on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, at 1:30 p.m. at Girard College.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Related Topics:
shoppingfree stufffreebie fridayconsumerfoodwhat's the dealsaving with 6abc
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports tests best robotic toys for kids
What's the Deal: Finding new uses for old furs
The Limited closes all 250 stores nationwide
Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension SB reopens after crash
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Monsignor William Lynn seeks to stop retrial
NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time
Congress OKs first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'
Show More
Health insurance data breach affects thousands in Delaware
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail
Feds: Philly police progressing after deadly force concerns
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos