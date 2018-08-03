WHAT'S THE DEAL

Freebie Friday: Ice cream, root beer floats, chocolate chip cookies

Here are your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30pm on August 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE BASKIN ROBBINS

On Sunday, August 5, Baskin-Robbins stores, nationwide are helping people beat the summer heat with free samples of their Refreshing Freezes, which combine ice cream and a canned beverage. All you need to do is show up on between 3pm and 7pm and you'll get to try an energy-drink spiked sherbet freeze, a sprite and rainbow sherbet freeze, or a coke and vanilla ice cream freeze.
FREE ROOT BEER FLOAT

Speaking of ice cream-soda combos, Monday, August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day. To celebrate, head into an A&W restaurant, from 2pm until 8pm and you'll get a free small root beer float. No purchase is necessary, but they are taking donations for the Disabled American Veterans.
FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Saturday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company is marking the occasion with freebies. Head over to Reading Terminal Market to pick up a free chocolate chip cookie from 8am to 6pm. They're also selling $1 chocolate chip cookies, all day with all proceeds going to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.
FREE CYCLING CLASS

If you're looking to burn off the calories from all that free food, SWEAT Fitness has a great offer for the month of August. Every Wednesday night in Fitler Square and every Thursday night in Manayunk, members and non-members can sign up for a free outdoor cycling class. The class is then followed by a free happy hour, featuring all-natural sparkling alcoholic beverages from Quaker City Shrubs. Classes fill up quickly though, so you'll need to make a reservation.

