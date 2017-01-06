Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies for this weekend, Jan. 7- Jan. 8!
MEET OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SIMONE BILES
If you love gymnastics, you will love this.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is in Philly tonight promoting her new book at the Free Library of Philadelphia.
She will be at the library at 7:30 signing copies of her book and taking pictures - selfies included - with her fans.
The event is free.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
ELFRETH'S ALLEY POP-UP GALLERY
Tonight and every First Friday, Elfreth's Alley is hosting a pop-up gallery event from 5-7 p.m.
Enjoy free tours of the Elfreth's Alley museum house, and a little history lesson on the nation's oldest continuously residential street.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FIRST FRIDAY AT AMALGAM COMICS & COFFEEHOUSE
Tonight at the Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse on Frankford Avenue, it's the first-ever First Friday event.
Watch local comedian Darryl Charles and Philly-based hip-hop artist Tray Digga free from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FILM SHOWCASE AT PRINCE THEATER
Also tonight at the Prince Theater, The Philadelphia Film Society invites First Friday fans to a film showcase focusing on local filmmakers.
It's happening at 7:30 p.m. A reception follows the screening.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE L'OCCITANE HAND CREAM
If the winter weather is leaving you with chapped hands, you can get a free L'Occitane hand cream.
We have the form for you HERE.
FREE COOKIE AT CORNER BAKERY CAFE
And for a little weekend treat, when you sign up for the e-club at the Corner Bakery Café, you get a coupon for free cookie!
For more information, CLICK HERE.