Freebie Friday: Meet Simone Biles, First Friday events

Here are your freebies for this weekend, Jan. 7- Jan. 8! (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies for this weekend, Jan. 7- Jan. 8!

MEET OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SIMONE BILES

If you love gymnastics, you will love this.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is in Philly tonight promoting her new book at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

She will be at the library at 7:30 signing copies of her book and taking pictures - selfies included - with her fans.

The event is free.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

ELFRETH'S ALLEY POP-UP GALLERY

Tonight and every First Friday, Elfreth's Alley is hosting a pop-up gallery event from 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy free tours of the Elfreth's Alley museum house, and a little history lesson on the nation's oldest continuously residential street.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FIRST FRIDAY AT AMALGAM COMICS & COFFEEHOUSE

Tonight at the Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse on Frankford Avenue, it's the first-ever First Friday event.

Watch local comedian Darryl Charles and Philly-based hip-hop artist Tray Digga free from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FILM SHOWCASE AT PRINCE THEATER

Also tonight at the Prince Theater, The Philadelphia Film Society invites First Friday fans to a film showcase focusing on local filmmakers.

It's happening at 7:30 p.m. A reception follows the screening.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE L'OCCITANE HAND CREAM

If the winter weather is leaving you with chapped hands, you can get a free L'Occitane hand cream.

We have the form for you HERE.

FREE COOKIE AT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

And for a little weekend treat, when you sign up for the e-club at the Corner Bakery Café, you get a coupon for free cookie!

For more information, CLICK HERE.
