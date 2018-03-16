CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: Water ice, ice cream, milkshakes and more!

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's probably the most delicious edition of Freebie Friday ever!

FREE WATER ICE

Tuesday, March 20th is the first day of spring and as they do every year, Rita's is celebrating with a free Italian Ice. This is a tradition for more than 20 years - last year they handed out about 1 million cups. You can score yours this Tuesday from noon to 9 pm.
To find a location near you, visit: RitasIce.com

FREE ICE CREAM CONE

Also on Tuesday, save room because Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations are celebrating their fourth annual Free Cone Day for the first day of spring. Customers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MILKSHAKE

Saturday, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day and Baskin-Robbins is giving away Free Samples of its Mint Chip 'n OREO Cookies Milkshake. Score your freebie from 3pm to 7pm.
To learn more, CLICK HERE.

FREE COFFEE

When you sign up for a Peet's Coffee rewards membership, you get a coupon for a free cup of coffee.
To join Peetnik Rewards, visit: https://www.peets.com/peetniklanding

FREE CHIPS & QUESO AND BIRTHDAY BURRITO

When you sign up for the Moe's Southwest Grill e-club, you'll get a free order of chips and queso as well as a free burrito every year on your birthday.
To join Moe's Rockin Rewards, visit: https://www.moes.com/rockin-rewards

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealfreebie fridayfree stuff
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Philly Health Costs: Warning About Facility Fees
Food Rescue connects restaurant leftovers with those in need
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
More consumer
SHOPPING
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Consumer Reports: Should you buy travel insurance?
More Shopping
Top Stories
DA offers to remove most charges in Rizzo statue vandalism
Car hits church in Eastampton, New Jersey
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Snowboarder dies after fall at Pa. ski resort
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Arrest made for indecent exposure at Del. supermarket
6 arrested in prostitution bust in Newark, Del.
Show More
Philly Health Costs: Warning About Facility Fees
7 US airmen die in helicopter crash in Iraq after hitting power line
Veteran New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter dies
Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock
Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos