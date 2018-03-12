FYI PHILLY

Checking out Philly Typewriter's retro revolution

EMBED </>More Videos

Tamala Edwards takes us to a South Philly shop leading a retro revival. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards takes us inside an East Passyunk shop dedicated to rediscovering the click clack rhythm of the typewriter.
Philly Typewriter | @philly.typewriter

1439 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19147
(267) 541-2100
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingFYI PhillySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly: March 12, 2018
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Grab some space and cheesesteaks at Donkey's Place
FYI Philly: Longwood Garden's Orchid Extravaganza
FYI Philly: Ballet X Spring Series 2018
FYI loves the Arts - The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates Sergei Rachmaninoff
More FYI Philly
SHOPPING
Freebie Friday: Personal pizza, spray tans, Easter ribbons
Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion
Alexa's laugh scares people; Amazon investigates
Green kale - Today's Produce Tip
More Shopping
Top Stories
Shelter-in-place ordered amid Del. explosives probe
Standoff at Days Inn in Wrightstown ends peacefully
AccuWeather: Tracking rain and snow tonight
South Jersey prepares for another round of snow
Pedestrian struck by train on SEPTA's Airport Line
Pa. school district hires armed guards
2nd explosion rocks Austin hours after deadly blast at a home
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
Show More
Woman confronts burglar in Ft. Washington home
Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Ireland
4 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in Philly
5 killed in New York City helicopter crash
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Shelter-in-place ordered amid Del. explosives probe
South Jersey prepares for another round of snow
Pa. school district hires armed guards
More Video