Girlie glue helps parents accessorize to distinguish baby's gender

Girlie Glue is a new beauty product that allows you to glue hair accessories onto your baby's head. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're a mom who wants the world to know your newborn is girl, or your little princess won't keep headbands or bows in place, here's something that sparked a lot of attention.

It's called Girlie Glue and its a new beauty product that allows you to glue hair accessories onto your baby's head.

But it's not traditional glue. The company says it's made of Agave nectar and natural ingredients that washes away easily with water.

Reaction on this is mixed. Some say it's genius and that it solves the headband problem that newborns hate so much.

Those who have reviewed Girlie Glue say they use it for other things like earrings and Halloween costumes.

But the critics call it horrifying, concerning and say they have lost faith in humanity.

