TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us gift cards will be honored through mid-April

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

WAYNE, NJ --
As it shutters its domestic operations, Toys "R" Us is planning to continue honoring gift cards for 30 days following its liquidation announcement.

According to sources, rewards dollars and Endless Earnings programs will also be honored through mid-April, and the company will keep gift registries active for the same period.

The debt-saddled company expects the liquidation of 740 stores in the United States to be completed in the coming months. According to the Associated Press, the company's online store will remain open for "the next couple of weeks" in case there's a buyer for it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingbusinesstoysu.s. & worldconsumerretailbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
More toys r us
SHOPPING
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Consumer Reports: Should you buy travel insurance?
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
FYI Philly: Checking out Philly Typewriter's retro revolution
More Shopping
Top Stories
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Officials: Fmr. NJ teacher admits to upskirt videos
US imposes sanctions on Russians for US election meddling
225 Pennridge students to get detention over walkouts
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
School Bus strikes 3, including 2 children in Delaware
Task force to address school security in Pa.
Show More
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Villanova, Penn ready to begin March Madness
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Chester County holding 3-day country music festival
Pa. ballplayer cut after domestic violence video released
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
More Video