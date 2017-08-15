SHOPPING

New makeup promises to stay put through gym sweat sessions

EMBED </>More Videos

New makeup promises to stay put through gym sweat sessions: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

When we think of gyms, we don't typically think of glamour. But there's a new makeup line designed specifically to make sure you look good while you sweat.

It's called CliniqueFIT and it's the beauty brand's new gym makeup line that promises to stay put - even through a hot yoga class or marathon run.

From face makeup to eyes, the tagline is: Life's a marathon, look good running it.

Clinique claims it's life proof and endurance tested, sweat and humidity resistant, but doesn't clog pores or cause breakouts.

The editors at Glamour magazine tried the new mascara and saidit did not run even when they were a sweaty, salty mess.

Would you wear this workout-proof makeup at the gym?

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealmakeup barsfashionbeautybeauty productsbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Save money on back to school shopping
FYI Philly: Best of Philly's pick for top suburban boutique
FYI Philly: Best of Philly shopping and style winners
FYI Philly: Best of Philly subscription box delivery winners
More Shopping
Top Stories
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
Sources: Police recover Jeep sought in hit-and-run
Eagles release Ryan Mathews after he is medically cleared
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Alligator found in pool during raid at AC motel
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Trump signs order to speed infrastructure construction
Show More
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
4th executive resigns from Trump business panel
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
South Philly day care sex assault suspect in court
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
More Video