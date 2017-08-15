New makeup promises to stay put through gym sweat sessions

When we think of gyms, we don't typically think of glamour. But there's a new makeup line designed specifically to make sure you look good while you sweat.It's called CliniqueFIT and it's the beauty brand's new gym makeup line that promises to stay put - even through a hot yoga class or marathon run.From face makeup to eyes, the tagline is: Life's a marathon, look good running it.Clinique claims it's life proof and endurance tested, sweat and humidity resistant, but doesn't clog pores or cause breakouts.The editors at Glamour magazine tried the new mascara and saidit did not run even when they were a sweaty, salty mess.Would you wear this workout-proof makeup at the gym?----------