No more credit card signatures

Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 13, 2018.

Credit card signatures are going away.

As of Friday, American Express, Discover, and Mastercard no longer require them.

Visa will join them on Saturday.

In the end, it will still be up to the merchant whether to ask customers to sign the slip but the credit card companies no longer consider that the best way to prevent fraud, and have not required it on small transactions for years now.

Security was supposed to be beefed up with changes starting in 2015, including so-called "chip cards"

