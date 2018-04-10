SHOPPING

PF Flyers introduces shoe to celebrate anniversary of iconic film 'The Sandlot'

EMBED </>More Videos

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi. (KABC)

They're the shoes that turned Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from "The Sandlot" movie into a legend, and now you can wear them.

PF Flyers is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1993 baseball film by introducing the Sandlot Center Hi.
RELATED: Yankees players recreate hilarious 'Babe Ruth' scene from 'The Sandlot'

The shoes feature an ankle patch and retro-styled shoe box authentic to the version worn by Benny in the film.

The pair is a special edition, running only for a limited time.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingshoesconsumermoviesbaseballsports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Do you need to buy a box spring with your new mattress?
Clover Market spring opening attracts hundreds in Chestnut Hill
Freebie Friday: Ice cream cone, fitness classes, unicorn day party
Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows
More Shopping
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
Car crashes into building in Trenton
Cosby's $3.4M settlement: Evidence of guilt or greed?
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Show More
Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning
Philadelphia police chase ends in North Wales
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Woman pushes paralyzed boyfriend along marathon route
More News