Popular pacifier holders recalled due to choking hazard

Popular pacifier holders recalled due to choking hazard: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than 550,000 pacifier holders are being recalled because of a choking hazard.

If you're a parent or caregiver you may recognize these little animals.
Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier and Teether Holders are being recalled because the ribbon can fray and the snap can detach.

The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

There have been 67 reports of it happening, but no injuries.

The holders were sold at popular retailers including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart and Amazon.

You should take them away and contact the company for a replacement.

For more information, visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/

------
