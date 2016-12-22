SHOPPING

Program lets you mail unwanted boxes packed with donations to Goodwill
Looking to do something with the cardboard boxes leftover from your holiday shopping? (WPVI)

Looking to do something with the cardboard boxes leftover from your holiday shopping?

Instead of just recycling them, you can fill them with items you'd normally donate and have them donated for you.

Goodwill has partnered with a number of online retailers to offer the Give Back Box.

Just print out a USPS mailing label from their website.

Give Back Box will route your box to the nearest Goodwill store that's participating in the program.

Additionally, if you're willing to register for a Give Back Box account, you can get a tax receipt for your donation as well.

For more information visit: www.givebackbox.com
