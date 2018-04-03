CONSUMER

Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows

Rear-facing car seats: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

A new study finds rear-facing car seats protect children in rear-impact collisions just as well as they protect youngsters in frontal and side-impact crashes.

Researchers at Ohio State University say the rear-facing car seats they tested absorbed crash forces while also supporting the child's head, neck and spine.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey require children to be in rear-facing car seats until they are 2 years old.

