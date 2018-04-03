Rear-facing car seats are safe, study shows

A new study finds rear-facing car seats protect children in rear-impact collisions just as well as they protect youngsters in frontal and side-impact crashes.
Researchers at Ohio State University say the rear-facing car seats they tested absorbed crash forces while also supporting the child's head, neck and spine.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey require children to be in rear-facing car seats until they are 2 years old.
