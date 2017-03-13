St. Patrick's Day savings and deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Retailers love timing great deals with holidays and since this Friday is St. Patrick's Day - it's your lucky day.
These money-saving finds are compliments of Coupons.com.
First up, Kohls is offering 20% off sitewide with the code LUCKY20. But you better hurry, this deal ends Monday.
Lord and Taylor is also offering 20% off sitewide through Tuesday with the code is SIGNATURE.
If you're looking to shop later in the week, JC Penney is offering an extra 20%off your purchase of $100 dollars or more with code SAVE7.
Spencer's is also offering 20% off one item with LUCKY17. And Cheryl's is offering 15% off. Just use the code TAKE15.
We've also found some great St. Patrick's Day freebies for the whole family. If you go to TheBalance.com, you'll find links to hundreds of free, printable coloring pages, word search puzzles, worksheets and more.
And if you're looking for a little relaxation, take advantage of Spa Week's St. Patrick's day deal. Get $10 dollars off $100 dollar gift cards or $15 dollars off $150 dollar gift cards through the end of the month. The codes are LUCKY10 and LUCKY15.
LINKS:
http://www.coupons.com/thegoodstuff/best-of-st-patricks-day/
https://www.thebalance.com/st-patrick-s-day-freebies-1357199
------