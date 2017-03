St. Patrick's Day savings and deals

Retailers love timing great deals with holidays and since this Friday is St. Patrick's Day - it's your lucky day.These money-saving finds are compliments of Coupons.com First up, Kohls is offering 20% off sitewide with the code. But you better hurry, this deal ends Monday.Lord and Taylor is also offering 20% off sitewide through Tuesday with the code isIf you're looking to shop later in the week, JC Penney is offering an extra 20%off your purchase of $100 dollars or more with codeSpencer's is also offering 20% off one item with. And Cheryl's is offering 15% off. Just use the codeWe've also found some great St. Patrick's Day freebies for the whole family. If you go to TheBalance.com , you'll find links to hundreds of free, printable coloring pages, word search puzzles, worksheets and more.And if you're looking for a little relaxation, take advantage of Spa Week's St. Patrick's day deal. Get $10 dollars off $100 dollar gift cards or $15 dollars off $150 dollar gift cards through the end of the month. The codes areandLINKS:------