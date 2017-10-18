Swagbucks can help you earn extra money right from home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you've always wanted to make a little extra money at home, we've found just the thing.
From hundreds of dollars, to even thousands, Swagbucks is helping people in a big way and it could help you too.
Kat Romett from Pottstown, Pennsylvania is letting you in on her secret to saving and making money.
Romett earns Swagbucks by going through the website to shop online. She also does surveys through the site and earns as much as $400 dollars a year as well as gift cards.
"It's very easy to use. I'm a busy mom. I own a business. It's crazy at my house, so if I'm able to do it, then other people are too," she said.
Tina Cosgrove uses it, too. And you'll never guess how many Swagbucks she's earned during the 7 years she's been using the website.
"Over a million swag bucks," she said.
Cosgrove says that translates into about $2,000 dollars a year in gift cards and more.
"It's helped me buy Christmas gifts, birthday gifts and the last two or three years, I've used it to pay for our vacations. We actually have a 9-night trip to Disney in December and probably 80 percent of it was paid using Swagbucks," she said.
Cosgrove earns her Swagbucks by watching videos online and using the search engine it provides.
"Any time you want to search anything - go to their website or their app and search," said Cosgrove.
She also prints coupons from the sites and earns Swagbucks when she uses them..
"There's no cost to join, you just go to the website or go to the app and create an account. It's a great help for the little things that don't fit in the budget," she said.
