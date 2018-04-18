SHOPPING

Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one at Target

Customers will receive a coupon for a 20 percent discount on a new car seat, booster seat or stroller at Target. (Shutterstock)

Looking to get rid of an old child car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is bringing back their car seat trade-in event for Earth Day.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.
