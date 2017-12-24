For many families, a Christmas feast would not be complete without a Christmas Eve tradition.Dozens of people spent the morning at Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia Sunday.For many people, the cannoli, cakes, and cookies are a holiday must.And as with tradition, customers lined up outside the bakery before sunrise to guarantee they would get the desserts they wanted for the holidays.The bakery set up heat lamps to keep people warm while they waited.------